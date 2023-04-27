An 18-year-old Harrah man has been charged in federal court in the 2022 killing of a 15-year-old girl at a home outside Toppenish.
Silaz Elijah James was indicted on single counts of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of discharging a firearm during a violent crime, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Yakima.
He is accused of killing Anita Lucei at a home in the 700 block of Nation Street just outside Toppenish city limits.
James made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court Monday, wearing leg restraints due to the nature of his crime and the proximity of the courtroom to the courthouse’s front door, according to court records.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Nation Road home around 4 p.m. April 13, 2022, for a report of a shooting. Deputies performed first aid on Anita until an ambulance took her to what is now MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where she died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to authorities.
The FBI took over the investigation because she and James were Yakama Nation citizens and Anita was killed on the Yakama Nation reservation.
A search of state and federal court records show no known prior convictions for James, and Yakima County jail records show he was booked into the jail on a U.S. Marshal’s hold on Aug. 9, his 18th birthday.
