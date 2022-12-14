The suspect in the October stabbing of a Wapato man in White Swan is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday afternoon.
Jerid Joe Winters, 21, of Harrah was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder in the death of Julius Kurt Hill II Oct. 7.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal police went to a home in the 200 block of Second Street in White Swan around 10:15 p.m. for an assault. Hill, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene after the deputies and officers attempted first aid.
Witnesses said Winters and three others came over and confronted them about stolen property, and Winters and Hill got into a fight where Winters stabbed Hill repeatedly, according a probable cause affidavit.
Yakima County prosecutors obtained a warrant for Winters’ arrest earlier this month.
Hill’s death was the first in White Swan this year and among a record-setting 36 in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.