A suspicious device that triggered an Army bomb squad response to the Yakima Police Department was a gunpowder-filled flashlight, police said.
Officers were in the process of booking someone into the city jail Monday, and while making an inventory of the suspect's possessions officers found the flashlight in a backpack, YPD Capt. Shawn Boyle said. Officers moved the flashlight to the back parking lot of the building, which houses the police department, jail, municipal court and city legal department.
East Spruce Street, which runs along the south side of the building, was briefly closed off. An explosive ordinance disposal team from the Yakima Training Center came and dismantled the flashlight and disarmed it, Boyle said.
Police are continuing to investigate, Boyle said, and any charges would be filed in Yakima County Superior Court.
