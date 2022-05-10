Granger police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday evening.
Someone fired shots outside an apartment complex in the 300 block of E Street around 7 p.m., said Granger police Chief Steve Araguz. One man was struck in the left forearm and taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, Araguz said.
He characterized the shooting as gang related, and while he does not know if it was related to Friday’s gang shooting in Sunnyside that left five people injured, he said it was similar.
“The only thing we do know is that there are juveniles involved,” Araguz said. The man who was shot was a bystander and did not appear to be a target.
Araguz said the shooting occurred two hours after a flea market had closed across the street from the complex. At the time of the shooting, Araguz said there were people around the apartments and its playground.
He said police recovered shell casings at the scene.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Granger police at 509-574-2500 regarding case 22G0444, or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/3L5h4PA.
