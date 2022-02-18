Grandview police are investigating a possible gang-related shooting that left a 20-year-old man wounded Thursday.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Second Street shortly before 5 p.m. for a report a gunshot victim, according to a police news release. Officers found the man in West Side Park, 601 W. Second St. and he was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for treatment.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and the Yakima and Sunnyside police helped secure the scene and search for the shooter, the release said.
Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said patrol dog K-9 Simcoe was used in the search, but he did not find any possible suspects.
Police believe that there is a gang involvement with the victim and suspect, the release said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Grandview police at 509-882-2000 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
