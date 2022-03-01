An 18-year-old Grandview man is being held on $100,000 bail in connection with a Christmas 2020 shooting near Grandview.
Around 3:20 a.m. Dec. 25, 2020. Washington State Patrol troopers received a report of a man with a gunshot wound on an overpass near the intersection of McCreadie and Olmstead roads. Troopers found a man with wounds to his upper and lower torso, according to a probable cause affidavit.
WSP detectives determined the man had been a passenger in a car that had been in a crash at the intersection, the affidavit said, and had run south to the overpass with the driver when he was shot, the affidavit said.
The wounded man was uncooperative with detectives, the affidavit said, but the driver of the vehicle later told investigators that they were being chased by a dark gray sedan on Olmstead Road. He tried to outrun the other vehicle, but he lost control and crashed in an orchard near the intersection, the affidavit said.
When they got out of the car, they were confronted by the other car. They heard one shot from a shotgun and began running. As they were running toward the overpass, the sedan chased them and another shot was fired, striking the victim, the affidavit said.
The driver said there were four people in the sedan, and he recognized two of them, identifying the shooting suspect, the affidavit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.