A 40-year-old Grandview man was arrested late Wednesday following a standoff that lasted more than six hours, Sunnyside police said.
Officers were looking for Tony Jesse Torres in connection with a kidnapping and an assault with a firearm from May 29, and he was spotted at a home in the 1000 block of Grending Avenue, according to a police news release. When police tried to arrest Torres, he barricaded himself inside the house.
Police cordoned off the house and called for police dogs from the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the release said. Sheriff’s deputies and Grandview police helped maintain a perimeter around the house.
When the dogs arrived, police decided to call for the Yakima SWAT team because they believed Torres might be armed, the release said. Other people in the house came out, the release said, and police attempted to contact Torres by phone and with loudspeakers.
Police evacuated neighbors when the SWAT team arrived, and officers used a robot to enter the house and start negotiations with Torres, the release said. At 11:30 p.m., he came out and was arrested without incident, the release said, and taken at first to the Sunnyside jail.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree unlawful firearms possession.
