A Gleed man previously convicted in a 2018 home-invasion rape was sentenced to four years in prison on an unrelated 2010 sexual assault.
Daniel John Arnold, 34, entered an Alford plea March 22 to a charge of third-degree assault with sexual motivation and was sentenced to four years in prison, which will be served concurrently with the 80-years-to-life sentence he received in December for the 2018 rape.
An Alford plea allows Arnold to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to persuade a jury to convict him.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape charges against Arnold and recommended a sentence three months below the standard sentencing range.
In the 2010 case, Arnold was accused of forcing a woman walking on North First Street to get into his car at knifepoint, sexually assaulted her and took her back to a North First Street motel, according to a Yakima police affidavit.
Arnold was identified as the suspect in the case when DNA evidence sent to the state crime lab in 2017 was matched to a DNA sample he gave after his arrest in the 2018 rape case.
In a November 2022 bench trial, Arnold was found guilty of first-degree rape, second-degree child rape, first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree assault, with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and committing sexually-motivated crimes.
In the 2018 case, Arnold was accused of forcing his way into a Yakima home where he bound a woman and raped her 12-year-old granddaughter. The woman, the 12-year-old and the woman’s 16-year-old granddaughter were able to escape when the 16-year-old grabbed Arnold’s knife and stabbed him in the upper chest, a police affidavit said.
Arnold has a criminal record going back to 2004 that includes convictions for motor vehicle theft, identity theft, eluding, theft, fourth-degree assault and burglary.
