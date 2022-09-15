A 16-year-old girl charged with killing her mother’s boyfriend in 2021 is back in custody.
During a Thursday hearing at Yakima County Juvenile Court, Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf discharged the girl’s original $60,000 bail and reset it at $750,000. She also took the girl’s mother to task for not reporting that her daughter had violated the conditions of her release to the court.
“This is juvenile court, which means I put great confidence and weight in parents to be the adult and that there is a reporting conversation” when there is a violation of the conditions of release, Reukauf said.
The girl is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Roy Richmond Land.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name suspects being tried as juveniles. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic earlier said he would not seek to try her as an adult in the case.
She had previously been out on $60,000 bail and was in drug treatment at the time of a Sept. 13 incident. The girl called 911 around 4:15 a.m. to report she was beaten up in the 500 block of North Fourth Street and that she was being held in a car.
Police found her at her mother’s home in the 700 block of Country Club Drive in Terrace Heights, according to court documents.
The girl’s mother had someone drive her daughter to her driver’s education class the previous evening, and she was supposed to be back by 8 p.m., court documents said. She called her mother around 8:30 p.m. to say she was going out for food, and at 4 a.m. she called to say two girls had attacked her and that the man driving her didn’t stand up for her, according to court documents.
The man also drove off in the mother’s Jeep Wrangler that he had used to take her to the driver’s ed lesson after dropping her off, and he was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without permission, fourth-degree assault for reportedly hitting the girl in the face and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At Thursday’s hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Porter said the girl’s mother allowed a man he described as a “known drug user” take the girl out beyond curfew and she was hanging out with people she wasn’t supposed to be with.
Porter pointed out that it was not the first time the girl had a violation of her release conditions, which the girl self-reported.
Her attorney, Robin Emmans, said relapses are not unusual for someone who is in drug rehabilitation as the girl is, but there is evidence her treatment is working, as she wasn’t having the euphoric experience she once had.
Emmans characterized the situation as a curfew violation.
The girl’s mother, whom the Yakima Herald-Republic is not naming to protect her daughter’s identity, said she “made a bad decision” allowing the man to take the girl to her driver’s education class. She attributed it to having a “crazy, overwhelming week” and declined to give the court details.
She also said that the girl had been attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings, which put her in touch with people she used to know when she did drugs.
She said she notified Emmans as to what happened, which Reukauf said was not what she was supposed to do. Instead, Reukauf reminded her that she had been instructed to notify the court when there was a violation, an instruction she further emphasized when resetting bail.
“The court is not Ms. Emmans, Mr. Porter or (juvenile probation),” Reukauf said. “It is Judge Reukauf.”
The girl is tentatively scheduled to go to trial in October on the murder charge.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 5000 block of North Skyvista Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. Aug. 30, 2021, for an assault. Deputies found Land, 56, in the bathroom with a stab wound in the area of his left shoulder and armpit, according to court documents.
The girl’s mother said her daughter had come home from her father’s home to pick up her contact lenses when Land confronted the girl and said she should not be in the house, court documents said. The girl, according to court documents, grabbed a large knife from a kitchen drawer and stabbed Land once before running away, court documents said.
Deputies found her in the 5300 block of North Skyvista Road and arrested her without incident, according to court documents. She was initially charged with first-degree assault on Land, who was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center.
Land died Oct 26, 2021, as a result of his injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide. The girl was then charged with second-degree murder.
She is also facing two unrelated felony harassment and fourth-degree assault charges.
Land’s death was one of 25 homicides in Yakima County in 2021.
