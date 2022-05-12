A Georgia man will spend more than three years in federal prison for a fraud scheme involving a Yakima nonprofit and the Yakima Training Center.
Keteny Ramone Fielder, 42, of Atlanta was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Yakima Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Judge Stanley A. Bastian also ordered Fielder to pay $14,220.17 in restitution.
Fielder’s victims were the Yakima Training Center and Yakima Specialties, a nonprofit organization that provides jobs for disabled people, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington.
Prosecutors said Fielder obtained a contract to perform janitorial service at the training center in 2015. Fielder was personally disqualified from obtaining federal contracts, but did so in the name of his company, Clean Contracting Services Inc., while stating he was not affiliated with the company, the release said.
After obtaining the contract, Fielder impersonated a government contracting official and told Yakima Specialties that they had been awarded a contract for janitorial work at the garrison north of Selah, the release said. Fielder, prosecutors said, sent Yakima Services a fake contract from the training center to perform the work, using the name and signature of a government contracting official he lifted from a different contract.
Yakima Specialties was not able to get paid for the work it did because it did not have an actual contract with the training center, while Fielder billed the federal government for the work through his company, the release said.
The training center contract was one of several that Fielder received through his scheme, the release said. While awaiting trial in the Yakima case, Fielder was ordered held for a similar crime in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.