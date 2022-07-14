Former Yakima City Council candidate Garth Patrick McKinney was sentenced to nine months after entering guilty pleas in two assault cases against him.
“I was hoping for less time, but that’s OK” said McKinney, who with credit for time served and good behavior is expected to be released in August. He pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree assault in connection with the cases.
McKinney also will serve 12 months on community custody and enter mental health, domestic violence and substance abuse treatment as part of the plea agreement he entered Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court.
“This is a situation where, while Mr. McKinney didn’t have any criminal history going into this, it is very clear that without significant treatment Mr. McKinney is a danger to the community,” Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Holai Holbrook said.
“His child was present in both these cases, and in the first case he pointed a firearm into a window at two individuals and endangered his daughter, and he told (Child Protective Services) he would do it again,” Holbrook said.
McKinney, 29, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and a single-count of third-degree malicious mischief in connection with a 2021 incident. In that case, McKinney is accused of throwing his motorcycle helmet through the window of an apartment and pointing a gun at two people.
He was charged with third-degree assault and obstructing police after a Jan. 2 incident at the Oxford Suites. A woman told police that McKinney, who she said was armed with knives, was having “a mental episode” and threatening to break her hand, according to court documents.
McKinney said the woman was refusing to let him leave with their child, court documents said. During the incident, McKinney tried to push an officer away with one hand while keeping the other hand near his knives, court documents said.
In addition to the knives, Holbrook said McKinney had 350-400 fentanyl pills on him while his daughter was present in the hotel room.
“It’s clear to the state that he is a danger to the community without treatment,” Holbrook said.
While the amount of fentanyl pills McKinney had is a sign of drug dealing, he was not charged with that because there were no other indications that he was selling drugs, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Quinten Bowman said. However, he warned McKinney that he was now “on everybody’s radar.”
One of McKinney’s attorneys, Ulvar Klein, said he fully supported the treatment plan for McKinney, who was found to have substance-abuse issues, post-traumatic stress disorder, unspecified depression and psychotic disorders after a competency evaluation.
In July 2021, McKinney called police alleging that people were trying to break into his home and harassing him, but police said, after reviewing surveillance video, there was no evidence to support McKinney’s claims.
“Garth was off the rails, there’s no doubt about it,” Klein said. “I was surprised actually that Eastern (State Hospital) didn’t have much problem finding him competent.”
He said that McKinney’s mental health has improved significantly while in custody, and that he would need to get in touch with treatment providers as soon as he gets out of jail.
Judge David Elofson also issued no-contact orders for the victims in the 2021 incident, barring him from coming within 1,000 feet or even trying to contact them to apologize.
“If you’re in a grocery store, Walmart or Costco and you see them, skedaddle out of there,” Elofson said.
McKinney is also barred from owning firearms as a convicted felon.