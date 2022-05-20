Days before he was to have gone on trial for fatally shooting a Yakima man as he worked on his car, a Sureño gang member was convicted on a lesser charge.
Primitivo Garcia, 23, entered an Alford plea Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of John J. Pryor, and second-degree assault for an unrelated attack on a Yakima County jail officer.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, first-degree unlawful firearms possession and a count of second-degree assault for an attack on another inmate.
Garcia was to have gone on trial Monday, but was instead sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison as part of the agreement.
Pryor’s son said the case’s conclusion did not do much to address what his family has been through.
“This doesn’t really feel like justice. It doesn’t really feel like accountability,” Anthony McDonald said after the hearing. “It just feels like they are just moving through things, and unfortunately my dad had to go through this.”
He said authorities should do more to address public safety and protect other families from violent crime.
Victim mistaken for rival
Pryor was found shot in the shoulder by the carport in front of his home in the 1800 block of South 12th Avenue on the morning of Jan. 20, 2019. McDonald was in Spokane studying for his pharmacy doctorate when he was told and made the drive with his brother to Seattle in a snowstorm to be at his father’s hospital bedside.
“Those first few days were what I thought was the hardest day of my life. I never thought I would be sitting at his bedside in a trauma ICU,” McDonald told Judge David Elofson.
There were questions whether he would be able to breathe on his own, or even move his arms and legs again, McDonald said. At one point, Pryor told him, “you should have let me die.”
Garcia was arrested on a warrant in February 2019, and initially charged with attempted first-degree murder. Police said Garcia had been out with other gang members tagging in Union Gap, and they believe he mistook Pryor for a rival gang member because he was wearing a Kansas City Chief’s stocking cap while he worked on the car.
“The only thing John Pryor did to deserve this was to wear a red hat,” Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian D. Aaron said.
Pryor was discharged from the hospital as doctors worked to improve the quality of his life, as well as infections.
Pryor died at age 45 on March 14, 2021, in Everett from a lung infection, and Garcia was subsequently charged with aggravated first-degree murder, a charge that carried a mandatory life-without-parole sentence.
McDonald said Garcia’s actions deprived Pryor’s family of the chance to grow old with him and feel his love, while putting them at fear they could be victims of gang violence while going about their lives.
“We know that John Joseph Pryor’s life mattered to us, even if it did not matter to the monster that took his life,” McDonald said.
Other charges
Garcia, who appeared via Zoom on a screen in the courtroom with two devil horns tattooed on his head, did not appear to show emotion during the proceeding, at times stroking his chin.
Garcia was also facing charges as one of four inmates who attacked a corrections officer May 8, 2019, that left the officer with a broken nose and rib, as well as a 2020 attack on another inmate.
Garcia’s Alford plea allows him to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.
“My client has maintained his innocence throughout this,” defense attorney John Doherty Jr. said. “It was only when we were really negotiating when he saw what he was facing and what was being offered that he accepted what was offered. He maintains his innocence but is accepting responsibility.”
Doherty suggested that prosecutors may have had questions about the strength of their case, which led them to make the offer.
Aaron commended Yakima police detectives Kevin Cays and Drew Shaw for gathering the evidence that led to Garcia.
Elofson said that from McDonald’s statement in the court, as well as written statements from other family members and pictures of Pryor, including one in a hospital bed where he was smiling, that Pryor’s family was strong and Pryor “was a great guy.”
Garcia, by comparison, appeared to be more of a follower than a leader whose highest achievement in life was gang tagging, which Elofson said was not that much of an achievement. The judge said Garcia's actions hurt many people.
“Unfortunately, you will disappear into the system, like throwing a rock into a pond,” Elofson said. “But Mr. Pryor will continue to live on with his family.”
He urged Garcia to change his life and try to help others. He also urged Garcia to change his life as a way to show respect for Pryor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.