Ignacio Torres recalled the happy times he had with his wife, Marie Norma Carrillo-Reyes, and his daughter, Maria Cielo Torres-Carrillo.
There were movies with popcorn on Fridays and homemade dinners every night, Torres said.
But that ended when Carillo-Reyes and Torres-Carillo were killed in a motor vehicle crash Sept. 16, 2022.
“The laughter has left my home. It’s a quiet place where once was a home is a place of silence, as if no one was there,” Torres said in a letter that was read Tuesday by an interpreter in Yakima County Superior Court.
The driver of the car that hit the women, Jose Juliann Lozano, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, as well as an unrelated fourth-degree domestic violence assault, and was sentenced to two consecutive 15-to-36-week sentences in juvenile rehabilitation.
Lozano, now 18, was 17 at the time of the incident, which Judge Richard Bartheld said was the result of a string of bad choices that would leave three people dead. While he is now deemed an adult, the case remained within the jurisdiction of juvenile court and its sentencing guidelines.
“You need to make changes in your life to make good decisions and leave this gang life behind you and be a productive citizen,” Bartheld admonished Lozano during the hearing.
Lozano, a Norteño gang member, was in a car driven by his 21-year-old girlfriend, Yaelin Arreola, around 9:20 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, at the intersection of East Yakima Avenue and North First Street. Arreola was waving a Mexican flag out her car’s window in celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day when a nearby car opened fire on them, striking her in the head, and wounding another passenger in the car in the arm, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
Lozano returned fire and then put Arreola in the back seat of the car and sped off on West Lincoln Avenue, where he collided with a Nissan Sentra killing Carillo-Reyes, 52, and Torres-Carrillo, 21.
Arreola, who was pregnant with Lozano’s child, was eventually transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she died, according to court documents.
Torres said the death of his wife and daughter shook his family. His other daughters don’t go out in the yard anymore, and he said the family’s life is now unrecognizable.
Lozano broke his right leg in multiple places in the crash, and his bail was reduced from $250,000 to $150,000 to allow him to recuperate at home.
But in February, Lozano cut off his ankle monitor and fled, turning himself in a month and a half later.
Randy Cahn, Lozano’s attorney, said he was originally prepared to take the case to trial, but Lozano wanted to plead guilty and accept responsibility for the crime after he turned himself in. He said Lozano spent his time on the run reflecting on his life and what had happened.
He said Lozano wants to earn a GED and become a car mechanic specializing in German automobiles.
“He cannot take it back, but he can live the best of his life,” Cahn said.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Samantha Gouveia said while the sentence appeared light, it was what the law allowed. She said Lozano will be required to pay a signficant amount of restitution and that the convictions are Class A felonies that will follow him for the rest of his life.
“I can only hope that whatever time he does at (juvenile rehabilitation) and whatever programs he is offered that Jose … will take them to heart, and I hope that the words of Mr. Torres will sink in for him as well,” Gouveia said.
In a letter read in court, Lozano’s mother, Sandra Mendez, expressed condolences to Torres’ family, and asked that they find a way to forgive Lozano.
Bartheld said that 15 to 36 weeks is not much time, but his hands were tied because it was a juvenile matter. The three deaths, he said, were the result of multiple bad choices that Lozano had made throughout his life.
Lozano’s gang ties, Bartheld said, appear to have led to the drive-by shooting, where he was the likely target.
“Innocent parties are not targets of drive-by shootings,” Bartheld said.
Then, rather than waiting for police and paramedics to arrive, Lozano chose to drive off with his mortally wounded girlfriend, taking a “roundabout” way to get to what is now MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital at a high rate of speed and crashed into the women.
“You only thought about your girlfriend. You didn’t think about others lawfully occupying those roads, and you hit two people so hard they died instantly,” Bartheld said.
Then, after the court “bent over backward” to accommodate Lozano’s injuries with an affordable bail, he chose to run.
Turning himself in, Bartheld said, was the first proper decision that Lozano made in the case.
“I will assure you if Mr. Lozano continues to make poor choices in his life, the punishment will be severe,” Bartheld said. “That is a promise, Mr. Lozano.”
Bartheld took over the case from Judge Ruth Reukauf, who presides over the juvenile court, after she recused herself. Yakima police Chief Matt Murray had said during a legislative committee meeting in Richland that Reukauf was “livid” that Lozano was not held on an assault charge at the time of the incident.
Reukauf denied saying that but recused herself to avoid an appearance of impropriety.
Murray said he was told by someone else about Reukauf’s remark, but he could not recall who told him that.
