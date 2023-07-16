Yakima County prosecutors have filed a first-degree assault charge against a Sureño gang member accused of shooting at a woman.
Juan Manuel Rodarte is also charged with drive-by shooting-domestic violence, first- and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and felony violation of a no-contact order. The assault charge also carries a domestic violence enhancement that would allow a judge to impose a sentence outside the standard range.
Authorities allege that Rodarte fired twice at a former girlfriend July 2 near Toppenish.
The woman told Yakima County sheriff’s deputies that she was stopped at the intersection of West First Avenue and U.S. Highway 97 when a car pulled alongside and Rodarte was in the front passenger seat, according to a probable cause affidavit. She said Rodarte demanded to know who she was seeing and fired two shots at her car.
Deputies found a bullet hole in the driver’s side door, and that bullet was found in fragments on the floor next to the woman’s feet, according to the affidavit. A second shot went through the open driver’s side window and out the windshield, the affidavit said, missing her head by inches.
The woman had a no-contact order out of Sunnyside Municipal Court that barred Rodarte from coming within 1,000 feet of her, her home, workplace and school, the affidavit said. It also barred Rodarte from having any firearms.
Rodarte is a convicted felon, with prior convictions for second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and is a documented gang member.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail July 10, and is being held in lieu of $250,000.
At his preliminary appearance hearing July 11, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup recommended a half-million-dollar bail due to concerns about the allegations, as well as the fact he had convictions as recently as 2018 and 2019.
During the hearing, Rodarte, who appeared via Zoom from a virtual courtroom in the jail, argued that he had been in Oregon at the time of the shooting and questioned why he was facing a firearms charge when he didn’t have a gun when he was arrested.
Judge Richard Bartheld reminded him of his right to remain silent to avoid incriminating himself.
