A Sunnyside gang member has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault in connection with a 2022 drive-by shooting in Grandview.
Max Cuevas, 25, is also charged with drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, the latter charge stemming from his 2016 conviction for second-degree burglary. Court records show he is a documented Sureño gang member.
Grandview police were called to the 500 block of North Fourth Street shortly after midnight Feb. 14, 2022. Police said the park in the area and a nearby mobile home were hangouts for gang members, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police found several shots were fired at a mobile home where a gang member was living, the affidavit said. One of the bullets had gone through that home and into another home, passing through a couch on which two teenage girls were sleeping, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators also found six spent 9mm shell casings in the street, indicating that the shooter was in a car. Witnesses provided security video showing the shots coming from the driver’s position in a white Acura, the affidavit said.
Prosser police found the Acura and identified Cuevas as the driver. At that time, Cuevas was taken to Prosser Police Department and cited for driving with a suspended license and having no ignition interlock device in the car. He was booked into the Benton County jail on an outstanding warrant, the affidavit said.
Grandview police searched the car and found spent 9mm shell casings that matched those found at the crime scene, along with a 19-round pistol magazine. The casings were then entered into a national ballistics network and found to be fired by a gun that had been used in six Yakima shootings.
Later testing showed that shots fired in another Grandview shooting came from the same gun used in the Valentine’s Day incident, the affidavit said.
Cuevas was booked into the Yakima County jail on the drive-by shooting and is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 21.
He also has prior convictions for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.