A Sureño gang member accused of killing 14-year-old Kabin Smith in 2017 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Luiz Alfredo Barrera, 28, entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court, as well as drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful firearms possession, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Troy Clements said. Barrera also entered an Alford plea to a 2020 assault on a Yakima County jail inmate.
An Alford plea allows Barrera to maintain he is innocent while conceding that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to win a conviction if the cases went to trial.
Under the agreement, prosecutors would also drop aggravated first-degree murder in Smith’s homicide, as well as a second-degree attempted escape charge from 2017 and a first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful firearms possession charges stemming from a 2017 robbery of a convenience store.
Barrera was scheduled to go on trial next week, but Clements said instead Barrera will be sentenced July 26. In the agreement, prosecutors recommended a 25-year prison sentence.
Smith, 14, was walking home from school around 11:15 a.m. April 24, 2017, when he was gunned down near the intersection of West King Street and Cornell Avenue. Witnesses said a car sped away from the area after the shots were fired.
Prosecutors said Smith was killed because he was wearing red clothes and appeared be a member of a rival street gang. Red clothing is associated with Norteño gangs, while Barrera was a Sureño gang member, police said.
Smith’s family said that he was not a gang member, and that red was his favorite color.
The accused driver of the car, Jeremiah Luciano Peralez, 36, of Yakima, entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder in Smith’s death, as well as the killing of Emilio Phelan in 2017.
On Jan. 25, 2020, Barrera and Primitivo Garcia were charged with second degree assault in connection with an attack on an inmate prosecutors said they repeatedly punched and kicked.
Prosecutors dropped the assault charge against Garcia in return for his Alford plea to second-degree murder in the death of John J. Pryor and second-degree assault for assaulting a county corrections officer in the jail. He was sentenced to almost 17 years in prison.
