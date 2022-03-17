Friends of a Yakima teen gunned down outside Eisenhower High School this week gathered at a makeshift memorial Thursday to remember him.
“He loved his dog, he loved his family, he loved his girlfriend,” Daniel Hanson, one of Shawn Dwight Tolbert’s friends, said at a memorial set up outside Yakima Online School, where Tolbert took classes.
Tolbert, 16, was killed in the parking lot in front of Ike on Tuesday afternoon during a confrontation with another group after school. Tolbert’s 15-year-old cousin is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder in his death.
Witnesses told police that Tolbert and an 18-year-old student at the high school got into an argument in the parking lot near Zaepfel Stadium shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired, according to court documents. One witness and the teen’s attorney said that he fired in Tolbert’s defense in an escalating confrontation and hit him by accident.
Tolbert died at Harborview Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death has been ruled a homicide, the fifth in the city this year, and the sixth in the county.
The 18-year-old was hit in the left wrist by gunfire, police said. The shooting prompted a lockdown of Ike, Whitney and Nob Hill elementary schools and Wilson Middle School.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of suspects until they are formally charged, or the names of juvenile suspects unless they are being tried as adults.
The suspect is being held in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Prosecutors are weighing the option of having him tried as an adult in Superior Court. Because of his age, prosecutors must petition the juvenile court to get it to “decline” jurisdiction in the matter.
Yakima police are still seeking a motive for the incident, noting that the suspect has ties to a street gang but neither Tolbert nor the other shooting victim were associated with gangs.
Yakima School District erected a memorial outside the Yakima Online building at YV-Tech, which will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. A banner with Tolbert’s picture was affixed to a fence, with flowers and a rainbow ribbon placed around it, and a guest book was set up for people to express condolences to the family.
Among those who came out Thursday was Brayden Boob, one of Tolbert’s friends. He said Tolbert loved his family and was fun to hang out with.
“I remember teaching him how to drive a manual (transmission vehicle),” he said. “He kept killing the clutch.”
Another time Tolbert jumped on the hood of Boob’s vehicle and wound up going through the windshield instead, he recalled.
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities also conducted a “Moment of Blessing” near where Tolbert was shot. About 15 people, both clergy and members of the public attended the ceremony where prayers were offered for Tolbert’s family and the community.
Paul Schafer, a retired teacher who attended the ceremony, called the shooting a tragedy.
“I think it’s tragic that a kid doesn’t have the sense to not bring a gun to school, and then pulls it out and shoots someone,” Schafer said.
He said if he were still teaching, he would be vigorously reminding students that they should not bring weapons to school.
The Rev. Shane Moore, pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church, said he hoped that this would be the last time the group would have to conduct a ceremony at a homicide scene.
He said the fact that people who were attending the ceremony were wrestling with what could be done about the situation was a first step toward working on a solution to the problem.
