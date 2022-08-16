Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
“We truly believe we will obtain further information, however, that will lead to charges against this suspect and any associates,” Brusic said.
He described the Aug. 8 incident as “a terrible crime involving an innocent child who was shot and injured,” Brusic said.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify criminal suspects until they are formally charged.
The four were arrested following a high-speed chase through east Yakima, ending when the stolen vehicle they were in crashed at the Interstate 82 onramp on East Nob Hill Boulevard.
Yakima police were called to the 100 block of South Seventh Street around 1 a.m. Aug. 8 for a shooting victim. A 14-year-old girl who was lying on a couch in her home was wounded by a shot fired from outside, according to court documents.
A witness provided a description of the vehicle and said that the shooter yelled a gang call as they fired on the house, where police found .223-caliber bullets at the scene, court documents said.
Another witness provided police with Snapchat videos one of the suspects posted, showing him with a military-style semiautomatic rifle and boasting about firing shots in a neighborhood, court documents said.
Yakima police then headed toward Union Gap, where police there said shots were fired in the 1900 block of South Third Avenue from a similar looking vehicle, according to court documents. The YPD officers spotted a Cadillac Escalade at West Mead Avenue that matched the description and attempted to stop it, court documents said.
The Escalade sped off, leading officers on a chase that reached speeds of 70 mph, court documents said, before ending at the freeway interchange. There, the 16-year-old driver tried to run away but was placed under arrest, along with the three others in the vehicle.
Officers found spent .223 shell casings on the floor of the front passenger side where the 18-year-old was sitting, court documents said, leading them to believe that he was the shooter. Officers also found the SUV was reported stolen from Pasco, court documents said.
The 18-year-old was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, while the two 17-year-olds and the 16-year-old were booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center.
At the 18-year-old’s preliminary appearance hearing, defense attorney Paul Kelley said there was more than an hour between the South Seventh Street shooting and when the suspect vehicle was spotted, raising questions about whether there was probable cause — meaning whether it was more likely than not the suspect was involved in the crime — to justify arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.