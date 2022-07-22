Yakima County prosecutors charged four people with conspiring to bring drugs into the Yakima County jail.
Viola Eulene Deanda, 60, was charged with conspiring to bring methamphetamine into the jail, delivering fentanyl and two counts of delivering methamphetamine.
Her daughter, Christina Rose Hegge, 41, was charged with conspiring to bring methamphetamine and fentanyl into the jail, delivering fentanyl and two counts of delivering methamphetamine.
Hegge was in jail awaiting trial on a first-degree robbery charge at the time of her arrest.
Anna Maria Ochoa, 38, of Selah, was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl into jail, and delivery of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the jail.
Her boyfriend, Jackson Taylor Spencer, 39, of Selah was charged with conspiracy to bring methamphetamine and fentanyl into the jail, and delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The four were arrested following an investigation into several overdoses in the county jail in May. Nobody died, according to court records, but some of those who overdosed had to be hospitalized.
A combination of informants and phone records identified the suspects, court records said, with Ochoa identified as the one coordinating the smuggling and distribution of the drugs.
Deanda, court records said, tried twice to send methamphetamine-laced letters to the jail, but corrections officers intercepted them, the documents said.
Spencer, court documents said, was able to get drugs to Ochoa while she was at Selah Municipal Court for a hearing on misdemeanor assault charges.
Hegge, court records said, arranged for her mother to send the methamphetamine letters and arranged for her mother to get drugs to Spencer to slip to Ochoa.
Deanda has prior convictions for obstructing police, forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia. The obstruction charge was related to her helping hide a girl from Child Protective Services in 2020.
Hegge has a prior conviction for second-degree burglary, while Spencer has prior convictions for possessing marijuana with intent to deliver and bail jumping.
The four are currently being held in the Yakima County jail pending trial. They are scheduled to be arraigned July 29.
