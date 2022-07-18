Four people, including a mother and her daughter, are accused of smuggling drugs into the Yakima County jail.
The four, including two who were already being held in the county jail, were arrested following an investigation into several fentanyl overdoses at the jail in May. None of the inmates who overdosed died, according to court documents.
Three of the four made preliminary appearances Friday in Yakima County Superior Court, while one was sick that day and is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon, according to jail and court officials.
On May 3, a group of women inmates at the jail overdosed on fentanyl, which resulted in hospitalization for some of them, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Law Enforcement Against Drugs task force.
A jail informant identified one of the suspects, a 38-year-old Selah woman, as the one who orchestrated the drug smuggling and distribution inside the jail, the affidavit said.
Further investigation, including phone records, identified the other suspects, including the the woman’s boyfriend, another inmate and that inmate’s mother, the affidavit said.
Investigators said the mother attempted to send methamphetamine-laced letters into the jail in March, but jail staff intercepted them, the affidavit said.
Then, the Selah woman’s boyfriend was able to get her drugs while she was making an appearance in Selah Municipal Court and she smuggled it into the jail, the affidavit said. The narcotics were obtained by the other inmate’s mother, the affidavit said.
During Friday's preliminary appearances, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Duane Knittle argued for a high bail, noting the conspiracy and the fact that it resulted in several overdoses.
"We bring people into the jail when we have probable cause," Knittle said. "The state has an obligation to keep them safe and keep drugs out."
The Selah woman is being held on suspicion of possessing fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl by a prisoner and third-degree introduction of contraband into the jail. Her bail was set at $75,000.
Her boyfriend, a 39-year-old Selah man, is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to deliver and third-degree introducing contraband to jail.
The other inmate, a 41-year-old Parker woman, is being held on suspicion of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to deliver and third-degree introducing contraband into the jail. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set an initial bail at $75,000, which will be reviewed at Monday’s hearing.
Her 60-year-old mother, a Parker woman, also has a $75,000 bail and is being held on suspicion of two counts each of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver and third-degree introducing contraband into the jail.
