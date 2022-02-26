One-time Yakima City Council candidate Garth Patrick McKinney was arrested Friday night after a standoff with Yakima police.
Police were attempting to arrest McKinney on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence when he refused to come out of a home in the 1500 block of West Lincoln Avenue, Yakima police Capt. Shawn Boyle said.
YPD officers took up positions around the house until McKinney surrendered roughly three hours later, Boyle said.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail Friday night on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, exposing a child to domestic violence and obstructing police, according to jail records. That case will be heard in Yakima Municipal Court.
At the time of his arrest, McKinney was out on $10,000 bail on charges of third-degree assault and obstructing police following a Jan. 2 incident at the Oxford Suites. A woman told police that McKinney, whom she said was armed with knives, was having “a mental episode” and threatening to break her hand, while McKinney said she was refusing to let him leave with their child, according to court documents.
During the incident, McKinney tried to push an officer away with one hand while keeping the other hand near his knives, court documents said.
McKinney is also facing charges of second-degree assault and malicious mischief in connection with a 2021 incident. In the 2021 case, McKinney is accused of throwing his motorcycle helmet through the window of an apartment and pointing a gun at two people. McKinney disputed the police account.
In July, McKinney called police alleging that people were trying to break into his home and were harassing him, but police said, after reviewing surveillance video, there was no evidence to support McKinney’s claims.
McKinney was a candidate for City Council in 2021, but was eliminated in the primary for the District 6 seat, which Matt Brown won in November.
