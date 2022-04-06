Former Yakima City Council candidate Garth Patrick McKinney’s court proceedings are on hold while his mental health is examined.
McKinney, at the request of his attorney, has been ordered to undergo an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial on charges of third-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief stemming from two incidents in the past year. The order was approved Friday, with a follow-up hearing on the results scheduled for May 25.
“The defense attorney has been provided multiple reports of the defendant acting irrationally in prior contacts with police,” according to court documents. “Further, the defendant does not appear capable of distinguishing delusions from reality.”
McKinney, 29, was charged with second-degree assault and malicious mischief in connection with a 2021 incident. In that case, McKinney is accused of throwing his motorcycle helmet through the window of an apartment and pointing a gun at two people. McKinney disputed the police account.
In July, McKinney called police alleging that people were trying to break into his home and were harassing him, but police said, after reviewing surveillance video, there was no evidence to support McKinney’s claims.
On Jan. 2, McKinney was arrested at the Oxford Suites, where a woman told police that McKinney, whom she said was armed with knives, was having “a mental episode” and threatening to break her hand, according to court documents. McKinney said the woman was refusing to let him leave with their child, court documents said.
During the incident, McKinney tried to push an officer away with one hand while keeping the other hand near his knives, court documents said.
While out on $10,000 bail on that case, McKinney was arrested by police Feb. 25 following a three-hour standoff at a house in the 1500 block of West Lincoln Avenue. He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, exposing a child to domestic violence and obstructing police, according to jail records.
McKinney was a candidate for City Council in 2021, but was eliminated in the primary for the District 6 seat, which Matt Brown won in November.