Former Toppenish High School teacher Bertha Adriana Cerna is in custody in California.
Cerna, 40, was booked into the Orange County jail Sunday, according to jail records. She is scheduled to appear in court there on Tuesday.
Bertha Cerna, 40, was charged in Yakima County Superior Court with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors. A warrant for her arrest set bail at $50,000.
Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said he was not aware of the arrest Monday morning and that the sheriff’s office would send someone to bring her back to Yakima County if she doesn’t post bail first.
Bertha Cerna and her husband, John L. “Johnny” Cerna, were fired from the school district following an investigation by the school district into a student’s allegations that the pair had plied her with alcohol and tried to get her into a sexual relationship with Johnny Cerna.
Further investigation led Yakima County sheriff’s detectives to a former Toppenish High student who described two sexual encounters with Bertha Cerna while he was 17, according to court documents.
No criminal charges have been filed against Johnny Cerna at this time, according to court records.
The school district’s investigation found it was “more probable than not” that Johnny Cerna engaged in inappropriate online conversations with a student, and that Bertha Cerna encouraged that relationship. It also found it was “more probable than not” that the Cernas gave the student alcohol.
The student who first brought the matter to light has filed a $500,000 tort claim against the school district.
This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details come in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.