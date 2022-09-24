A former Toppenish High School teacher accused of having sex with a student made a preliminary appearance in court Friday and was released on bond.
Bertha Adriana Cerna, 40, had returned from California, waiving extradition, and appeared in Yakima County Superior Court. She was released on the $50,000 bail she posted when arrested on a warrant in Orange County, Calif., in August, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said.
Brusic had obtained a governor’s warrant to have Bertha Cerna brought back on charges of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and furnishing liquor to a minor.
Cerna, who previously taught English as a second language at the high school and coached the wrestling team’s cheerleading squad, is the wife of former Toppenish wrestling coach and Vice Principal John L. “Johnny” Cerna. Her father-in-law is Toppenish School District Superintendent John Cerna.
Bertha and Johnny Cerna were fired by the school district after an investigation by the district into a student’s allegations that they had plied her with alcohol and tried to get her to have sex with Johnny Cerna. No charges have been filed against Johnny Cerna.
Attempts to contact Bertha Cerna and her attorney, Ulvar Klein, were not successful. Messages left on their phones were not returned by press time.
