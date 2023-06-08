Former Toppenish school teacher Bertha Adriana Cerna has died in Southern California, authorities say.
Bertha Cerna, 41, who was charged with having sex with a Toppenish student, died Monday, according to Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort. She was living in Southern California.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, according to the Orange County Coroner’s Office. Neither the coroner nor the Orange County Sheriff’s Department would release further information.
Bertha Cerna was the daughter-in-law of Toppenish School Superintendent John Cerna, who is on paid administrative leave. She was married to the elder Cerna’s son, John L. “Johnny” Cerna, who was the former vice principal and wrestling coach at Toppenish High School, where Bertha Cerna also taught.
Bertha Cerna and her husband, John L. “Johnny” Cerna, were fired from the school district following an investigation by the school district into a student’s allegations that the pair had plied her with alcohol and tried to get her into a sexual relationship with Johnny Cerna.
The school district’s investigation found it was “more probable than not” that Johny Cerna engaged in inappropriate online conversations with a student, and that Bertha Cerna encouraged that relationship. It also found it was “more probable than not” that the Cernas gave the student alcohol.
That investigation led to Bertha Cerna being charged last year in Yakima County Superior Court with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors. She was free on $50,000 bail.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the student, whom deputies learned about while investigating the other student's allegations against the Cernas, described a sexual encounter he had with Bertha Cerna in her car at an athletic field two days before his graduation from high school, when he was 17. During the encounter, Bertha Cerna offered him an alcoholic drink and what appeared to be cocaine, the affidavit said, which he declined.
He described another incident when he was still 17 and Bertha Cerna had sex with him at her house and offered to get him alcohol, which he refused, the affidavit said.
No criminal charges have been filed against Johnny Cerna.
Bertha Cerna filed for divorce several months after she was charged.
