A former Marcus Whitman Elementary School teacher has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.
Reese Allan Kerslake, 53, entered a plea to a single count of second-degree possession of child pornography during a Tuesday hearing in Yakima County Superior Court. Prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree possession of child pornography, as well as first- and second-degree charges of dealing in child pornography against the West Valley man.
Prosecutors are recommending that Kerslake be sentenced to nine months — the top of the standard sentencing range based on the crime and his prior criminal history — on electronic home monitoring. Kerslake will also have to register as a sex offender when he is released, according to the plea agreement.
He will remain free on $10,000 bail while awaiting sentencing Aug. 16.
Kerslake spoke in the hearing only to answer Judge Richard Bartheld’s questions, including verifying his statement of guilt. In the statement, Kerslake said he possessed an image of a young girl in December 2019.
Yakima County sheriff’s detectives began investigating Kerslake in November 2018, when social-media website Tumblr notified authorities that there was child pornography on one of its accounts, according to court documents. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first shared the information with Yakima police and then the sheriff’s office, the documents said.
Authorities identified Kerslake as the suspect based on the internet addresses that were used to log into his account, which were traced to both Kerslake’s home and the Highland School District where he was employed, court documents said.
Kerslake was taken into custody in December 2019 and his home was searched. Investigators found hundreds of images that appeared to be child pornography in his accounts and on devices seized from his home, court documents said.
He was charged in Yakima County Superior Court in September 2020. Kerslake voluntarily surrendered his teaching certificate in February 2020, according to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
