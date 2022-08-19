Former Marcus Whitman Elementary School teacher Reese Allan Kerslake will serve his nine-month child pornography sentence at home.
Kerslake, 53, was sentenced to home monitoring for nine months at his Aug. 16 sentencing hearing in Yakima County Superior Court. He must also serve 12 months of community supervision afterward and register as a sex offender, according to court documents.
His sentence is at the top of the standard sentencing range for someone with Kerslake’s lack of prior criminal history and current conviction. He will begin serving his sentence Sept. 7, court documents said.
The West Valley man pleaded guilty in June to a single count of second-degree child pornography possession. In return, prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree possession of child pornography, first- and second-degree charges of dealing in child pornography.
In a pre-sentencing report, Kerslake told the interviewer that he had become obsessed with collecting various types of pornography, but he was “willing to do whatever it takes to get healthy and not go down that path again.”
“I am doing better now and have taken myself away from the internet and only even have a flip phone,” Kerslake said in the report. “If I ever need to use the internet, my wife is sitting next to me and monitors my every move.”
Yakima County sheriff’s detectives opened an investigation into Kerslake in November 2018, when social-media website Tumblr notified authorities that there was child pornography on one of its accounts, according to court documents. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first shared the information with Yakima police and then the sheriff’s office, the documents said.
Authorities zeroed in on Kerslake based on the internet addresses that were used to log into his account, which were traced to both his home and the Highland School District where he was employed, court documents said.
Kerslake was taken into custody in December 2019 and his home was searched. Investigators found hundreds of images that appeared to be child pornography in his accounts and on devices seized from his home, court documents said.
He was charged in Yakima County Superior Court in September 2020. Kerslake voluntarily surrendered his teaching certificate in February 2020, according to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.