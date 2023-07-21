Edward Charles Robinson, charged with killing his mother and sister-in-law, will be forcibly medicated to restore his mental competency.
At a hearing in U.S. District Court in Yakima, Judge Stanley S. Bastian ordered that Robinson, 36, of Harrah be returned to a federal prison medical center in North Carolina to receive antipsychotic medication so that he can participate in his pending trial on first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapons charges.
Robinson was charged in connection with the deaths of his mother, Maria Martinez, 50, and sister-in-law-, Shante Barney, 23, on April 9, 2020, in the Brownstown home the women shared. He’s also accused of attacking another family member who managed to pull Barney’s 3-year-old child out of the house, according to court documents.
Authorities say the killings were captured on home security cameras.
Robinson was originally charged with aggravated first-degree murder in Yakima County Superior Court, but the case was transferred to federal court because Robinson and the victims were all Native American citizens and the killings occurred on the Yakama Nation reservation.
If convicted in federal court, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.
Robinson was found to be incompetent to stand trial due to mental illness, and federal prosecutors sought an order to have Robinson forcibly medicated to restore his competency. In court documents, Robinson was described as having a “delusional disorder whereby he harbors animosity and attributes fault to those close to him — including his family, other inmates, prison personnel and even his attorneys.”
In court documents, doctors found that if left untreated, Robinson’s condition will get worse and he could become violent.
While Craig Webster, Robinson’s attorney, said all the doctors who have examined Robinson came to the same conclusion and that it was to Robinson’s benefit, he said Robinson objects on grounds that he doesn’t see himself as mentally ill.
But Bastian said there was a need to resolve the case, that medication would likely restore Robinson’s competence and was medically appropriate.
