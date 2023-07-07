Yakama Nation police and the FBI are investigating two separate shooting deaths that occurred late Thursday night or early Friday morning on the Yakama Reservation.
A man in his 20s was shot to death in Wapato at the Adams View housing project at Lateral A and Fort Roads, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
Curtice said an autopsy is being scheduled.
Another man was shot to death in White Swan, but the coroner’s office has yet to be called in on that incident, Curtice said Friday morning.
The second shooting may have occurred early Friday morning, he said.
Both victims are Native Americans and tribal police and the FBI have lead jurisdiction in the matter, said Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell, whose office initially assisted on the call.
Tribal police and the FBI typically do not release information on active cases.
Udell said he has little information at this time as investigators are still gathering information.
“We don’t have names, specifics, etc. Nothing firm at all,” he said.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
