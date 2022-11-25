The FBI is investigating the stabbing of a woman near Wapato on the Yakama Reservation last week.
The stabbing occurred early Nov. 19 in 2000 block of Lateral B Road west of Wapato.
The FBI confirmed the incident but didn’t provide the woman’s condition or any details about what led to the stabbing. A spokesman only said the FBI was the lead investigator with assistance from the Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
A family friend said she was stabbed 15 times at her home while her 6-year-old son was present, and that she is being treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.