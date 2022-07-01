WAPATO – Law enforcement are investigating the death of a woman in Wapato on June 24.
Police responded to a 911 call near a tire shop on Donald Road at 12:30 p.m. and found a woman dead in a car. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice identified the woman as Anna Comenout, 38. A death notice listed her residence as Toppenish.
An autopsy has been performed, said Curtice, but the cause of death is pending further study — specifically a histology and toxicology report. The coroner's office was unable to determine the cause or manner of death after autopsy, he said.
Comenout is a citizen of the Yakama Nation. The FBI and Yakama Nation Tribal Police are investigating, the FBI said. Tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.
