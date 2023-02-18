The Valley Mall bears responsibility for the death of a man killed in a gang shootout in the Union Gap shopping center’s parking lot, a lawsuit alleges.
In a lawsuit filed Friday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court, the family of Jose Rivera De La Cruz said the Valley Mall’s owners and management failed to address crime problems on the 52-acre site, or at least warn customers of problems.
“The owners of this mall based in California continue to rake in millions and millions of dollars a year while they bury their heads in the sand over an ongoing crime problem,” said attorney Brian Mickelsen, who is representing De La Cruz’s estate, at a news conference outside Union Gap City Hall. “Meanwhile, taxpayers and police departments have to pick up the bill responding to call after call that occur on the property.”
The lawsuit names the mall’s owner, Centercal Properties LLC, and its security company, Professional Security Consultants, as defendants. Also named in the lawsuit are the mall’s general manager, Linda DiLembo, and the security manager at the time of the incident, Bruce Benscoter, as well as 10 unnamed individuals associated with the mall.
Attempts to contact a mall representative for this story were not successful. Calls and email were not returned by press time.
De La Cruz, a 23-year-old Wapato man, was killed Aug. 22, 2021, outside the mall’s southwest entrance when he was shot by Sureño gang members who were firing on a car that contained rival gang members, according to court documents.
Union Gap police stressed earlier that De La Cruz was not a gang member, nor was he involved in an earlier confrontation between gang members at the mall.
Two gang members, Henry Noe Zunigua-Soriano and Jonathan Edgar Navarro, were arrested in the case. Zuniga-Soriano, 21, of Zillah, entered an Alford plea to first-degree rendering criminal assistance in February 2022 and was sentenced to nine months in jail.
Navarro, a 28-year-old Toppenish man, is awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree assault.
Mickelsen said what happened to De La Cruz was not a random act of violence, adding the mall has a history of gang fights, including two homicides, and activity on the grounds going back several years.
On April 6, 2018, Efren Cervantes-Sanchez, 21, was shot in the chest outside the mall. Luis Camilo Coronado-Vazquez, 23, was originally charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 2019.
David Reyes Jr., 16, who was affiliated with a Sureño gang, was stabbed July 6, 2019, in a mall restroom after fighting a 15-year-old he presumed was a member of a Norteño gang member. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic found that the 15-year-old, who was not a gang member, acted in self-defense.
And the day of De La Cruz’s killing, Mickelsen said the mall failed to take action when the confrontation began, even though mall security had received reports of gang members flashing signs, taunting people and displaying firearms in the building.
The lawsuit contains excerpts from participants in a discussion among mall staff and tenants on the Slack app talking about the Norteño gang members harassing people in the mall.
The lawsuit also said that some men were displaying firearms, and the gang members suspected of shooting De La Cruz walked out of the mall past a security officer who did not stop them.
Mickelsen said, given the mall’s history, Centralcal should have hired off-duty police officers for security, provided training in gang recognition for security, and provided notice to tenants and customers about crime problems in the area.
He said the family is seeking “full justice” and an amount of money that a jury will determine.
His lawsuit against the mall is not without precedent. A mall in Columbia, S.C., was sued after 15 people were wounded in an April 16, 2022, shooting. Similar suits have been filed against malls in Kentucky and New Jersey, as well as Walmart after a 2019 shooting in a store in El Paso, Texas, left 22 dead and dozens injured.
