After being denied a new trial for a 1995 Sunnyside murder he says he didn’t commit, Evaristo Salas hasn’t given up a fight to prove his innocence.
His attorney, Laura Shaver of Everett, has taken the case to the state Court of Appeals, where she’s filed a 54-page brief outlining evidence that wasn’t presented in trial nearly 26 years ago.
Salas was accused of firing two shots into Jose Arreola’s head in Sunnyside in November 1995. He was tried as an adult and convicted by a jury of first-degree murder three days after his 16th birthday.
He was sentenced to nearly 33 years in prison.
The gun used in the murder was never recovered and there was no physical evidence linking Salas to the killing. His conviction was based on the testimony of a police informant, Bill Bruhn, and Arreola’s girlfriend, Ofelia Cortez (formerly Gonzalez), who was there when he was shot.
Shaver says Salas was framed by a police officer who had a long working relationship with the informant and that evidence destroyed by Cortez wasn’t disclosed at trial.
The appeal comes nearly a year after Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson denied Salas a new trial, saying the evidence either wasn’t new or proven.
In her brief, Shaver describes Salas as a victim of racial profiling.
“He was an unsophisticated adolescent charged with the most serious offense, easily scapegoated as a violent youth by prosecutors working hand-in-glove with the police who were targeting Hispanic minorities, and he was convicted on evidence which on examination raises significant and troubling questions regarding its efficacy,” she said in the brief.
Shaver says new information reveals Bruhn was coached on what to say and paid for his work by the lead investigator, former Sunnyside Police Sgt. Jim Rivard.
Cortez couldn’t be reached for comment and Rivard had previously said he did not want to be interviewed in the matter.
Shaver points to police reports showing Cortez destroyed evidence, lied about it and that police recommended she be charged with rendering criminal assistance. She wasn’t charged and that information was not released to Salas’ attorney, George Trejo, at trial.
Arreola was in the passenger seat of Cortez’s small truck on the foggy November night he was shot. Cortez had just left the vehicle with their infant child.
The truck was impounded at a tow yard on a police hold, meaning only police had authority to release it.
Days later, Cortez convinced the towing company to let her take the truck before police could process it as evidence. She had it cleaned and the bullet shattered glass replaced and then sold it.
There are other issues in the case Shaver highlights. A handwritten note by Rivard said Cortez would be willing to undergo hypnosis if it would help identify a suspect.
Cortez had already viewed several photo montages without any success.
Arreola’s mother said Cortez told her she underwent hypnosis before identifying Salas. Arreola’s mother accompanied Cortez to the police department that day.
Testimony based on hypnosis isn’t allowed in Washington state because hypnosis can introduce false memories.
Rivard photographed Salas while he was being questioned by a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputy on another matter at the police department.
Rivard said he returned to his office, dropped the photos on his desk and Bruhn — who happened to be there — said the boy in the photos was the person he overheard bragging about shooting Arreola.
Bruhn at trial said he was not being paid for testifying against Salas. Shaver said receipts she obtained in a review of the case show otherwise.
Trejo said he requested receipts at trial, but received nothing.
Years later, Bruhn recanted his testimony, saying he was paid and that Rivard coached him on what to say.
Elofson in his denial questioned Bruhn’s credibility, said there was no proof that Cortez underwent hypnosis and made a point of Cortez not being charged with rendering criminal assistance.
Shaver cites cases where recantations are considered new evidence and argues that Salas was denied a show-cause hearing that would have given him a chance to substantiate the new evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.