An Ellensburg man arrested in a child-sex sting will be sentenced in June on charges he conspired to rape a child in 2019.
Bradley Vincent Tschauner, 32, entered an Alford plea to a charge of first-degree conspiracy to rape a child April 29 in Yakima County Superior Court.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted first-degree child rape, attempted second-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Tschauner was one of 15 men ages 18 to 67 arrested in “Operation Net Nanny,” a sting operation involving the Washington State Patrol, federal and local agencies, including Yakima and Union Gap police.
In the operation, undercover officers went online posing either as young children or a mother offering her children to anyone who would have sex with them, according to court documents.
Tschauner, according to court documents, told an undercover officer posing as a mother that he would have sex with her 11- and 13-year-old daughters in an exchange of text messages. The undercover officer told Tschauner to meet at a house for sex with the children, and when he arrived he was arrested, court documents said.
When he was arrested, Tschauner had a box of condoms and other items he planned to use with the girls, as well as “Star Wars” toys he planned to give them in exchange for sex, court documents said.
Tschauner was the second of the 15 to have his case resolved. In May 2021, John Bradley Raymond, 61, of Yakima pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree child rape, and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.
The other men are awaiting trial in Yakima County Superior Court.