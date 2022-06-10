An Ellensburg man caught in a 2019 online sting targeting sexual predators will spend almost six years in prison for conspiring to rape a child.
Bradley Vincent Tschauner, 32, will also be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years and spend three years on community custody following his release, under terms of the sentence Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld imposed Friday.
Tschauner was sentenced closer to the low end of the standard sentencing range to 69.75 months. The maximum he could have received was 92.25 months.
He was one of 15 men arrested in “Operation Net Nanny,” a sting operation involving the Washington State Patrol and federal and local agencies, including Yakima and Union Gap police. Of the 15, ranging in age from 18 to 67, Tschauner's case was one of six referred to the attorney general’s office for prosecution.
In the operation, undercover officers went online posing either as young children or a mother offering her children to anyone who would have sex with them, according to court documents.
In May, Tschauner entered an Alford plea to first-degree conspiracy to rape a child. In return for the plea, which allows Tschauner to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him, the attorney general’s office dropped charges of attempted first-degree child rape, attempted second-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Tschauner, according to court documents, told an undercover officer posing as a mother that he would have sex with her 11- and 13-year-old daughters in an exchange of text messages. The undercover officer told Tschauner to meet at a house for sex with the children, and when he arrived he was arrested, court documents said.
At the time of his arrest, Tschauner had a box of condoms and other items he planned to use with the girls, as well as “Star Wars” toys he planned to give them in exchange for sex, court documents said.
In recommending the lower sentence, defense attorney Court Will said in court documents that Tschauner expressed remorse and was looking forward to completing any treatment the court would recommend. Tschauner also acknowledged the reality of sex trafficking and the seriousness of his actions.
“This event was a huge wake-up call for Mr. Tschauner,” Will wrote. “It helped him to realize that he needed to get his life back on track and live up to the person he knows he can be and has been in the past.”
Included in the filing were letters from Tschauner’s family members, employers and family friends attesting to his character. They described him as an honest, hard-working man who was trusting to a fault, a characteristic some of them said contributed to his legal problems.
“He does have a history of being somewhat naïve, trusting and believing in the best of others. These traits can lead to disappointing outcomes, especially in today’s world where many wait to take advantage,” his grandparents, Murray and Karen Judge, wrote in a letter to the court. “If Brad were allowed to be placed in an environment where he could learn strategies to overcome these tendencies, it would allow him to grow and greatly improve his decision-making ability.”
Tschauner is one of three men arrested in the sting who have resolved their cases.
Benjamin James Cool, 27, of Nampa, Idaho, pleaded guilty in May to second-degree child molestation, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. He will be sentenced later this month.
John Bradley Raymond, 61, of Yakima pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree child rape and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.
All but one of the other men are awaiting trial in Yakima County Superior Court, while David Elmo Curry, 37, of Kennewick is being tried in U.S. District Court on a charge of enticing a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.