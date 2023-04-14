An Ellensburg man who authorities say provided fentanyl to two people who subsequently died of overdoses was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Jonathan Rivera-Venegas, 21, had pleaded guilty in federal court in December to a single count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped two counts of distributing fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.
Rivera-Venegas will get credit for his time in jail while he awaited trial.
Prosecutors said Rivera-Venegas had been selling fentanyl laced pills since June 2021. Two of those who bought pills from him in August 2021, ages 16 and 21, died of fentanyl overdoses.
Investigators identified Rivera-Venegas as the victims’ dealer through cellphone text messages setting up the purchases, according to court documents.
Rivera-Venegas was arrested in Hawaii and brought back to Washington for trial.
In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Rivera-Venegas to five years on supervised release.
