Union Gap police are investigating the homicide of a couple late Monday night.
Police responded to the call about 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street and found Jose Navarro, 84, and Rafaela Guzman Navarro, 87, unresponsive, according to a news release.
Medics pronounced them dead at the scene, the release said.
Family had called police after finding their grandparents critically injured at their residence during a welfare check, the release said.
Further information wasn't immediately available and the investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to call the department at 509-248-0430 and ask to speak to the detective’s division.
