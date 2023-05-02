Authorities are still trying to identify a woman who was found shot to death near Mabton Sunday.
An autopsy determined the woman died from a single gunshot to the head, and had been dead for more than a day before she was found, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
Sheriff’s deputies were called around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the 600 block of Farm Road, about 2 miles east of Mabton, where her body was found near a house, Chief Criminal Deputy Carl Hendrickson said in an earlier interview.
Slight said the woman’s teeth and fingerprints are being examined in an effort to identify her, as well as checking databases for missing people.
Her death is the 13th homicide in the county this year, and the first in the Mabton area.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
