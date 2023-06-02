An East Selah man accused of pointing a gun at two people trying to buy a video game controller in a West Valley restaurant parking lot was sentenced to slightly more than four years in prison.
Christopher James Morford, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court to two counts of third-degree assault and one count each of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Morford was initially charged with two counts each of second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to deliver. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison.
Morford has prior felony convictions for second-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful firearms possession and possessing drugs without a prescription, court records said, making him ineligible to have firearms.
Morford was arrested in connection with an April 17 incident near the West Valley Walmart.
A man and woman told Yakima police that they went to the Panda Express at South 64th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard to meet someone to buy a video game controller, according to a probable cause affidavit. A Toyota Avalon pulled up next to them and, thinking it contained the seller, the pair walked over to the car, the affidavit said.
The car’s driver, identified as Morford, was holding a gun in his lap pointed toward the woman, the affidavit said. When the man approached, Morford raised the gun and pointed it at him, according to the affidavit.
The couple got back in their vehicle and drove away while calling 911, the affidavit said, with Morford following them for a short distance.
The man and woman told police that they were afraid they were going to be shot, according to the affidavit.
A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy stopped Morford, who was then arrested without incident, the affidavit said.
Police searched his car and found two pistols, one of which was loaded; two digital scales; 101 pills believed to be fentanyl; 55 grams of methamphetamine; and other drugs, the affidavit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.