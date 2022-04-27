An East Selah man will be arraigned May 2 on charges he pointed a gun at two people outside a West Valley restaurant.
Prosecutors charged Christopher James Morford, 36, April 20 in Yakima County Superior Court with two counts each of second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful firearms possession, and one count each of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to court documents.
A man and woman told Yakima police that they had gone to the Panda Express at South 64th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard on April 17 to meet someone to buy a game controller, according to court documents. A Toyota Avalon pulled up next to them and, thinking it contained the seller, the pair walked over to the car, court documents said.
The car’s driver, identified as Morford, was holding a gun in his lap pointed toward the woman, court documents said. When the man approached, Morford raised the gun and pointed it at him, according to court documents. The couple got back in their vehicle and drove away while calling 911, court documents said, with Morford following them for a short distance.
The man and woman told police that they were afraid they were going to be shot, court documents said.
A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy stopped Morford, who was then arrested without incident, the documents said.
Police searched his car and found two pistols, one of which was loaded; two digital scales; 101 pills believed to be fentanyl; 55 grams of methamphetamine; and other drugs, court records said.
Morford has prior felony convictions for second-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful firearms possession and possessing drugs without a prescription, court records said, making him ineligible to have firearms.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
