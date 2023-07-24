A man shot by a Washington State Patrol officer early Saturday morning is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 82 outside Wapato, said sheriff’s office spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
The trooper made the stop on suspicion of driving under the influence, Schilperoort said.
“The trooper and the suspect were out of their vehicles and when it was time to arrest the suspect, this is where the traffic stop went wrong,” Schilperoort said.
No officers were injured, he said.
Details about what prompted the shooting has yet to be released, Schilperoort said.
The trooper’s name will be released by the state patrol and the suspect’s name will be withheld until Friday for family and investigative reasons, Schilperoort said.
There is a patrol car video of the incident, but it’s not clear when the state patrol will release it, Schilperoort said.
The Washington State Patrol requested the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit take over the investigation, an earlier news release said.
The unit is comprised of law enforcement officers from across the Valley and investigates officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.
