Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old Wapato man with vehicular homicide after three people died when the SUV he was driving crashed in August 2021.
Joel Vasquez-Vallares was arrested Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, on a warrant after failing to appear in Yakima County Superior Court on a summons, according to court documents.
Vasquez-Vallares also was charged with vehicular assault in the Aug. 5, 2021, crash in the 3700 block of Shields Road near Harrah.
Deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal went to the scene where they found an overturned 2003 Ford Explorer Sports Track rolled over, according to court documents. Three people riding in the bed of the vehicle were ejected, as was one passenger in the vehicle’s cab.
Two of the people riding in the bed died, as did the person who was ejected from inside the vehicle. The third person in the bed lost their left arm in the crash, according to court documents. The dead were ages 16, 17 and 18, according to court documents.
Vasquez-Vallares and the others worked at a local farm and were on their lunch break when the crash happened, sheriff’s deputies earlier said.
Witnesses said they saw Vasquez-Vallares driving south on Shields Road at a high rate of speed, which was estimated by one witness at 70 mph, the affidavit said. The crash occurred at a crest in the road, which drops down at a 12.4% grade, the affidavit said, and signs warn that the suggested speed there is 25 mph.
One witness said the Explorer went airborne as it went over the crest, the affidavit said, and that she had seen Vasquez-Vallares drive recklessly in the past, the affidavit said.
Vasquez-Vallares was supposed to have made a preliminary appearance Friday in Yakima County Superior Court, but his case was continued because of a medical issue, Judge David Elofson said. He is being held in lieu of $20,000.
