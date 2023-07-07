A deputy Yakima County prosecutor will remain out of custody while awaiting trial on a charge of sexually assaulting a man in a restaurant bar.
Amy Lynn Yarger, 45, will remain released on her own recognizance, Lower Kittitas County District Court Judge Paul R. Sander ordered during a Thursday arraignment hearing in Yakima County District Court. But she can’t have any contact with the man she’s accused of assaulting.
Sander is hearing the case, which is being prosecuted by Franklin County prosecutors, due to potential conflicts of interest with Yakima County officials.
Yarger, who was hired as a deputy prosecuting attorney in May 2022, is on unpaid administrative leave pending resolution of the case.
Yarger is charged with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation stemming from a Jan. 31 incident at the Sea Galley restaurant in Union Gap.
She pleaded not guilty at Thursday's hearing.
In a report filed with Union Gap police and a letter from the victim to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic, the 41-year-old man said he was at the restaurant’s bar with a friend when Yarger and a man sat beside them, with Yarger sitting next to him and introducing herself as a deputy prosecutor.
The man said Yarger ordered tequila shots for the four of them, and according to the documents, Yarger licked the shot glass in what the man considered a provocative way inches from his face.
Yarger’s companion tried to persuade her to leave the man alone, the letter said, but she instead put her hand on his thigh multiple times.
After Yarger’s companion left, the man said Yarger’s advances escalated, with her rubbing the man’s arm and shoulder with her clothed breasts, the letter said, despite the man’s protests. He said she continued, practically sitting on the same chair as him. He said he froze.
He said the bartender came to his rescue, telling Yarger to keep one barstool between her and the man, as well as giving her breadsticks and water to help her sober up, the letter and police reports said.
The bartender, in a statement to Union Gap police, said Yarger appeared intoxicated and that she seemed to be touching the man under the counter. She said Yarger rolled her eyes when she was told to move, which she finally did, the statement said.
The man did not want to press criminal charges, the letter to Brusic said, but he wanted Yarger held accountable for her actions.
Brusic had the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office review the case, and that office recommended the charge. He said he dealt with the matter administratively, initially declining to give details but later saying that he removed Yarger from the office’s Special Assault Unit, which investigates sex crimes.
During Thursday’s hearing, attorney Etoy Alford, who was standing in for defense attorney Adolfo Banda Jr., questioned the sexual motivation enhancement, arguing that it is typically used solely on felony offenses.
Alford also questioned the need for a no-contact order with the victim, noting that such orders are typically issued in domestic violence cases.
Deputy Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Cuevas said that he requested the order after talking with the victim to address potential intimidation.
Sander agreed to sign the order, which will remain in place until the case is resolved.
