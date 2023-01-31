A deputy Yakima County prosecuting attorney will replace Judge David Elofson on the Yakima County Superior Court.
Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Jared Boswell to the bench Monday, a day before Elofson retires.
“Jared is a good attorney, with a wealth of trial experience,” Inslee said in a news release. “He’s also been obtaining experience as a judicial officer and has excelled, creating a welcoming and efficient court environment for practitioners and (self-representing) litigants alike.
“He will be a great addition to the Yakima County Superior Court Bench.”
A graduate of Grandview High School, Boswell received a bachelor’s degree at the University of Washington and a law degree from Seattle University School of Law.
He has been a deputy prosecutor since 2006 and joined the office’s Special Assault Unit in 2013. At the time of his appointment to the bench, Boswell was the unit’s supervisor.
Boswell also served as a judge pro tem in the Sunnyside Municipal Court since May 2022.
Boswell is the second prosecutor to move from the office to the bench. Last year, Gary Hintze was appointed by the Yakima County Commission to fill a vacancy in Yakima County District Court. Hintze was elected to his own right to the seat in November.
