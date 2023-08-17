A deputy Yakima County prosecuting attorney could have her assault charged dropped if she stays out of trouble and complies with court orders.
Amy Lynn Yarger entered a stipulated order of continuance in Yakima County District Court Thursday. In return for her entering the agreement, Franklin County prosecutors dropped a sexual motivation enhancement from the fourth-degree assault charge.
Gray Blair with the Franklin County prosecuting attorney's office told Lower Kittitas County District Court Judge Paul R. Sander that prosecutors reserve the right to refile the sexual motivation element should Yarger violate the terms of the agreement.
Sander and Franklin County prosecutors are handing the case to avoid potential conflicts of interest.
Under a stipulated order of continuance, the court continues the case, which will be dismissed if the defendant complies with the terms of the agreement. Should Yarger violate the terms of the agreement, Sander would resume the trial, using only the Union Gap police report of the Jan. 31 incident at the Sea Galley restaurant as evidence.
Adolfo Banda, Yarger’s attorney, told the court that Franklin County would supervise Yarger’s compliance with the terms of the agreement.
Under the terms of her agreement, Yarger must complete a drug and alcohol evaluation within two months and, if so ordered, go into treatment. She must also not have any other criminal charges and must not contact the man she is accused of sexually assaulting at the Valley Mall restaurant’s bar.
In a report filed with Union Gap police and a letter from the victim to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic, the 41-year-old man said he was at the restaurant’s bar with a friend when Yarger and a man sat beside them, with Yarger sitting next to him and introducing herself as a deputy prosecutor.
The man said Yarger ordered tequila shots for the four of them, and according to the documents, Yarger licked the shot glass in what the man considered a provocative way inches from his face.
Yarger’s companion tried to persuade her to leave the man alone, the letter said, but she instead put her hand on his thigh multiple times.
After Yarger’s companion left, the man said Yarger’s advances escalated, with her rubbing the man’s arm and shoulder with her clothed breasts, the letter said, despite the man’s protests. He said she continued, practically sitting on the same chair as him. He said he froze.
He said the bartender came to his rescue, telling Yarger to keep one barstool between her and the man, as well as giving her breadsticks and water to help her sober up, the letter and police reports said.
The bartender, in a statement to Union Gap police, said Yarger appeared intoxicated and that she seemed to be touching the man under the counter.
Brusic removed Yarger from the office’s Special Assault Unit, which investigates sex crimes. Yarger was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending resolution of the case.
She is scheduled to report back to court on Aug. 15, 2024.
