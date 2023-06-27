A deputy Yakima County prosecuting attorney who was handling sex crimes is now charged with a sexual assault.
Amy Lynn Yarger, 45, was charged with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said.
The charging decision was made by the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at Brusic’s request due to the potential conflict of interest for Brusic’s office.
Attempts to contact Yarger for this story were not successful. She had no attorney listed representing her in court records, and a man answered the phone listed in her name and said it was a wrong number. Yarger previously said she had no comment on the allegations.
Yarger made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County District Court Thursday, where Lower Kittitas County Judge Paul R. Sander determined there was probable cause and released Yarger on her own recognizance. She will be arraigned July 6.
Brusic said Yarger, who was hired in May 2022 and had worked in the prosecutor’s Special Assault Unit, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of her case.
The charge stems from allegations that Yarger assaulted a man at the Sea Galley in Union Gap Jan. 31, 2023.
In a report filed with Union Gap police and a letter from the victim to Brusic, the 41-year-old man said he was at the restaurant’s bar with a friend when Yarger and a man sat next to them, with Yarger sitting next to him and introducing herself as a deputy prosecutor.
The man said Yarger ordered tequila shots for the four of them, and according to the documents, Yarger licked the shot glass in what the man considered a provocative way inches from his face.
Yarger’s companion, whom the man assumed was her partner, tried to persuade her to leave the man alone, the letter said, but she instead put her hand on his thigh multiple times.
Yarger’s companion left. The man said Yarger’s advances escalated, with her rubbing the man’s arm and shoulder with her clothed breasts, the letter said, despite the man’s protests. He said she continued, practically sitting on the same chair as him. He said he froze.
He said the bartender came to his rescue, telling Yarger to keep one barstool between her and the man, as well as giving her breadsticks and water, the letter and police reports said.
The bartender, in a statement to Union Gap police, said Yarger appeared intoxicated and that she seemed to be touching the man under the counter. She said Yarger rolled her eyes when she was told to move, which she finally did, the statement said.
The man did not want to press criminal charges, the letter to Brusic said, but he wanted Yarger held accountable for her actions.
Brusic said Union Gap city prosecutor Margita Dornay said her office would not be filing charges. Dornay, in a phone interview, said the reports were never referred to her office because the victim did not want to press charges.
Brusic had Franklin County prosecutors review the case, and they recommended the gross misdemeanor charge.
