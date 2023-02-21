Authorities have identified the man who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Grandview last week.
Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is continuing its review of the shooting death of Luis A. Birrueta, 29, of Grandview, said Yakima police Capt. Shawn Boyle, one of the multi-agency unit’s commanders.
YVSIU, which includes detectives from around the Valley, investigates police shootings and in-custody deaths.
Birrueta was killed by a single gunshot to the head, said Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight.
Grandview police were called to an apartment complex at the corner of Avenue J and Fifth Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a noise disturbance, according to a YVSIU release. A caller said Birrueta was naked and armed with a gun, the release said.
Washington State Patrol troopers, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Sunnyside police came to assist with the call, the release said, and Birrueta fired several times when, at 12:17 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy fired, hitting Birrueta, the release said.
Police performed first aid on Birrueta, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office identified the deputy as John Duggan, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 2014 and has 12 years’ experience in police work, said a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Duggan has been placed on paid administrative leave, per sheriff’s office police, while the sheriff’s office conducts an administrative review of the shooting.
YVSIU is continuing its criminal investigation, which will be turned over to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic, who will decide if any criminal charges should be filed.
