Yakima County sheriff’s investigators said whoever killed a 60-year-old Outlook man also tried to set his house on fire Wednesday morning.
Detectives said that the son of Jose Martiniano Rodriguez had been the victim of a drive-by shooting on Interstate 82 the day before the incident at the home in the 900 block of South Lester Road.
Deputies were called to the home in the early morning hours for a house fire but were told enroute that there was a shooting, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
At the house, deputies found Rodriguez dead in the front yard, while another person, identified as his son, was wounded. The younger man was injured in a drive-by shooting the day before, the release said, and it is not known at the time if the same suspects were involved.
The younger man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the release said. As they investigated, detectives learned that someone initially tried to set fire to the house, and then started shooting at people in the home, the release said.
Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said no motive has been established at this time.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he was still making arrangements for an autopsy.
Rodriguez’s death is the 20th homicide in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact sheriff’s detective Jesus Arreguin at 509-574-2565. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
