Intoxicants were a factor in a crash involving a newborn child last week in Selah, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
There was evidence at the scene of the Jan. 9 head-on crash on North Wenas and Gibson Roads to suggest that Baileyana Simpson, 20, was driving under the influence, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Schilperoort said the case is still considered open, as investigators are waiting for Simpson to be released from Harborview Medical Center, where she was taken with injuries from the crash.
Simpson is listed in serious condition in the Seattle hospital’s intensive care unit. On a GoFundMe page, her family said she has several broken ribs, along with her wrist, ankle and face bones, as well as bruising on a lung and kidney, and bleeding from her spleen.
The head-on crash occurred around 5 p.m. A 2-day-old baby in the car Simpson hit was uninjured due to being in a properly installed car seat, Schilperoort said. Additional details about the vehicles and occupants weren't immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.