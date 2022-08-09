Investigators identified the Yakima County sheriff’s deputies who were involved in a shootout in a Lower Valley vineyard that left a man dead.
Sgt. Caleb Johnson, 27, and Deputy Jesus “Chuy” Silva, 31, fired their weapons during the early Saturday morning incident, while Deputy Garret Stephens did not shoot but was there, said Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely, who is heading up the investigation for the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit.
The unit is comprised of detectives from different agencies in Yakima County who conduct independent investigations of police shootings and in-custody deaths.
Seely said the three deputies are on paid administrative leave, per the sheriff’s office policy. The sheriff’s office also will conduct an administrative review of the incident to see if any departmental policies were violated, Seely said.
The incident began with a call to Sunnyside police for shots fired at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 100 E. South Hill Road, according to an YVSIU news release. Officers found one person had been shot multiple times, and were able to identify a suspect, 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala, and his location, the release said.
Sheriff’s deputies, who were called in to assist, found Ayala at his mother’s home, and when they tried to stop him, he sped off in his vehicle, the release said.
Deputies chased Ayala into a vineyard in the 3900 block of Gilbert Road near Zillah, where he tried to run away while firing on deputies, the release said. Johnson and Silva returned fire, killing Ayala, the release said.
An autopsy is being scheduled for Ayala, Seely said.
Both Johnson and Silva have been with the sheriff’s office for 5 1/2 years, with Johnson being recently promoted to sergeant. Johnson’s assignments include patrol, the Law Enforcement Against Drugs Task Force and reserve deputy coordinator. Silva is assigned to the patrol division and also serves on the Yakima SWAT team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.